Tropical Storm Erin could become a major hurricane: Will it impact the Northeast?

The Brief Tropical Storm Erin formed on Monday, and is expected to become a hurricane by Thursday. Forecasters believe it could be the first major hurricane of the season by this weekend. The Northeast could see dangerous rip currents from the storm's track.



Tropical Storm Erin is forecast to become the first major hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, but does it pose any threat to the Northeast?

Tropical Storm Erin

What we know:

The storm formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday, and is expected to gradually strengthen over the next few days, becoming the first major hurricane of the season if it reaches Category 3.

Tropical Storm Erin is currently located about 560 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde islands, where seven people were killed by the system on Monday, according to FOX Weather.

The latest track shows the storm moving north of Puerto Rico by this weekend, then curving back toward Bermuda.

Northeast effects

Local perspective:

Tropical Storm Erin is currently expected to remain offshore, making any direct impacts on the U.S. mainland unlikely.

However, swells generated by the storms could bring dangerous rip currents along the East Coast this weekend, especially the Northeast.

Becoming a major hurricane

Dig deeper:

Tropical Storm Erin is moving west at 22 mph with sustained winds of 45 mph as of Tuesday morning.

A hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 111-129 mph is considered to be a Category 3 cyclone.

Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Erin to become a Category 1 hurricane by Thursday, possibly strengthening to a Category 3 by this weekend.