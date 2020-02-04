Weather Authority: Chance of showers Wednesday with cooler temperatures

The Philadelphia area is slated for a gloomy Wednesday followed by a messy week of weather.

Temperatures will drop to a high of 44 degrees by Wednesday with a chance of a shower. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos with a wintry mix possible.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast by Thursday and may carry over into Friday.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

___

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. High: 44 Low: 37

Advertisement

THURSDAY: Rain. High: 55 Low: 50

FRIDAY: AM rain. High: 52 Low: 29

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 42 Low: 32

___

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live