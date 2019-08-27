Weather Authority: Cloudy Tuesday with mild temperatures

The Philadelphia area is slated for another pleasant day Tuesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine and mild temperatures.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 79 degrees. The afternoon should see a bit more humidity than what we experienced yesterday.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to jump between the mid- and lower-80s for the remainder of the week.

TUESDAY: Cloudy. High: 79 Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 84 Low: 66

THURSDAY: Sunny. High: 82 Low: 62

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 87 Low: 68

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 81 Low: 67