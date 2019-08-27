Weather Authority: Cloudy Tuesday with mild temperatures
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for another pleasant day Tuesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine and mild temperatures.
Temperatures will reach a high of around 79 degrees. The afternoon should see a bit more humidity than what we experienced yesterday.
Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast Wednesday afternoon.
Temperatures are expected to jump between the mid- and lower-80s for the remainder of the week.
TUESDAY: Cloudy. High: 79 Low: 68
WEDNESDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 84 Low: 66
THURSDAY: Sunny. High: 82 Low: 62
FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 87 Low: 68
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 81 Low: 67