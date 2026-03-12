Greenwood man shot by Delaware trooper during warrant arrest, police say

article

The Brief Jeffrey Mitchem, 60, was shot in the arm and arrested after barricading himself in his camper and making threats. He faces felony possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, 19 felony counts of threatening a public official and resisting arrest. Mitchem had threatened law enforcement online and was found with an airsoft pistol replica and a hunting knife; he remains hospitalized.



A Greenwood man was shot and injured on March 11, 2026, after allegedly making threats and refusing to surrender while troopers served a warrant, according to the Delaware State Police.

Troopers respond to threats and serve warrant

What we know:

Delaware State Police say they responded to the 11000 block of Wheatfield Road to arrest 60-year-old Jeffrey Mitchem after the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center reported threatening online posts.

Mitchem allegedly sent images of himself with a handgun and a coffin to a Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration detective, and was wanted in Virginia for felony terroristic threatening, according to police.

Police say Mitchem barricaded himself inside his camper, threatened to detonate gunpowder and refused to surrender. Officers reported seeing him spread a powdery substance and keep one hand hidden.

Mitchem shot and taken into custody

Delaware State Police say a trooper fired one shot, hitting Mitchem in the arm after he threatened to detonate explosives and refused commands.

After being shot, police say Mitchem threw away a handgun, exited the camper and was taken into custody without further incident. Emergency responders treated his injuries before he was taken to a hospital.

Police say the gun was an airsoft pistol/replica of a Walther PPS M2 firearm and the powder was not explosive. Officers also found a 6.5-inch wooden-handled hunting knife near the camper entrance.

Mitchem was arraigned and charged with multiple offenses, and is being held on a $43,000 secured bond while still hospitalized, according to the Delaware State Police.

He has been charged with felony possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, 19 felony counts of threatening the life of or causing severe physical injury to a public official or public servant, and resisting arrest.

The involved trooper has been placed on administrative leave while a use-of-force investigation is conducted, according to the Delaware State Police.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of the officers involved.

What's next:

The investigation by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is ongoing.

What you can do:

The Delaware State Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact Detective M. Csapo at (302) 741-2729, send a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.