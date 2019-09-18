Weather Authority: Cool and comfy Wednesday with mostly sunny skies
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a mostly sunny Wednesday with cool and comfortable conditions.
Temperatures will reach a high of around 73 degrees.
The forecast is expected to stay dry for the next several days with mostly sunny conditions.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 73 Low: 53
THURSDAY: Sunny. High: 72 Low: 53
FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 81 Low: 58
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 87 Low: 61
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 88 Low: 67