Weather Authority: Cool and comfy Wednesday with mostly sunny skies

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mostly sunny Wednesday with cool and comfortable conditions.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 73 degrees.

The forecast is expected to stay dry for the next several days with mostly sunny conditions.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 73 Low: 53

THURSDAY: Sunny. High: 72 Low: 53

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 81 Low: 58

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 87 Low: 61

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 88 Low: 67