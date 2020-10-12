Weather Authority: Delta remnants linger into Tuesday

A dark, dreary, windy day prevailed Monday, with highs only in the 50s. The heaviest rain is gone, but residual effects from Delta remain.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr is saying Tuesday will be a day to dry out, as a cold front moves through, sweeping out the rain and clouds. Overnight temperatures Monday should remain in the 50s, with slightly milder conditions down the shore.

Drizzle will remain throughout the overnight into Tuesday morning, but sunshine will creep through as the afternoon wears on. Highs should reach into the 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday will also bring sunny and mild conditions with highs in the mid-70s.

Come Friday, we'll likely be dealing with some more rain, cooling things off for the weekend.

