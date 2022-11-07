Weather Authority: Election Day set to be dry, cool ahead of midweek warm-up

Tuesday will see a unique lunar eclipse and colder conditions that brought a significant temperature drop to the Delaware Valley for Election Day.

Morning temperatures will begin in the 40s across the area with wind speeds around 13 miles per hour.

Conditions are expected to be dry throughout the day, but temperatures are not set to rise above the 50s despite the sunshine.

In the tropics, subtropical storm Nicole is near the Bahamas and is expected to hit Florida as a Category 1 Hurricane before impacting the Delaware Valley over the weekend.

The area could see up to 2.5 inches of rain and another temperature drop over the weekend.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: High: 59, Low: 46

WEDNESDAY: High: 60, Low: 40

THURSDAY: High: 70, Low: 43

FRIDAY: High: 70, Low: 57

SATURDAY: High: 62, Low: 59

SUNDAY: High: 48, Low: 40

MONDAY: High: 46, Low: 32

