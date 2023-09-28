Weather Authority: Flood watch issued for portions of South Jersey in advance of rainy Friday

We're keeping an eye on parts of New Jersey for the potential of flooding because of heavy rain Friday afternoon.

Some future radar models your FOX 29 Weather Authority uses sees rain sitting for hours over parts of Burlington, Ocean, Atlantic and Mercer counties. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for many of those spots.

Keep an eye on your FOX 29 Interactive Radar Friday if you live in those spots. You can also click on past on the bottom of it and make it future. This will give you future radar, so you can track the rain and plan ahead.

As for the rest of South Jersey, Delaware, and our Pennsylvania suburbs, plan for rain off and on throughout the day. It'll stay chilly and windy all day with highs only in the 60s.

After some leftover showers Saturday morning, we're dry by lunchtime, and sunny by the evening. The sunny skies keep rolling for Sunday and the rest of the workweek, next week.

FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY 7-DAY FORECAST:

FRIDAY: Rainy, breezy. High: 66, Low: 60

SATURDAY: Morning showers. High: 70, Low: 56

SUNDAY: Sunny Oct. 1. High: 78, Low: 56

MONDAY: Sunny skies. High: 80, Low: 58

TUESDAY: Warm, sunny. High: 82, Low: 60

WEDNESDAY: Still nice. High: 82, Low: 62

THURSDAY: More seasonal. High: 80, Low: 61