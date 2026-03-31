Pennsylvania prepares for record summer of major events, $40M in new funding

The Brief Pennsylvania is preparing for a major summer of events, including the NFL Draft, FIFA World Cup, MLB All-Star Week and PGA Championship. State officials announced an additional $40 million in new funding for marketing, safety and infrastructure for America’s 250th Birthday. Tourism leaders expect an economic impact of $55 billion, with a total estimated effect of $91 billion across the state in 2026.



Organizers and officials from across Pennsylvania gathered in Philadelphia for the "Visit Pennsylvania" Pep Rally, kicking off what is being called a once-in-a-lifetime summer of major events and tourism opportunities for the state.

Biggest summer of events in Pennsylvania history

What we know:

Pennsylvania is set to host several major events in the coming weeks, including the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, the FIFA World Cup, Major League Baseball All-Star Week and a PGA Championship.

Officials say these events are expected to draw visitors from around the world and put Pennsylvania in the national spotlight.

Anne Ryan, Pennsylvania Deputy Secretary of the Office of Tourism, said, "Today is about Pennsylvania. Not just showing up but stepping on to the biggest stage that we will ever have and owning it."

Gov. Josh Shapiro announced an additional $40 million for marketing, safety and infrastructure to support America’s 250th birthday celebrations.

"We are investing to make sure that these events are more open to the public that there is more opportunities for families to enjoy and I want to stress this we are working with our law enforcement partners to ensure these are fun events but safe events for all to enjoy," said Shapiro.

Tourism officials estimate these events will bring $55 billion in economic impact to Pennsylvania businesses, with a total projected effect of $91 billion when factoring in additional spending.

"That’s 55 billion dollars in the cash registers of Pennsylvania small businesses, hotels, shops, gas stations and when you factor in the multiplier effect of that spending, we’re estimating a total impact of 91 billion dollars for the tourism economy in 2026," said Rick Siger, Pennsylvania Secretary of Community and Economic Development.

The city also teased a major announcement for the July 4th Party on the Parkway, promising an all-star lineup of musical acts that officials say will "revive the spirit of Live Aid."

Tourism leaders launch new campaigns and hype squad

Why you should care:

Tourism officials introduced the Playmakers "hype squad" of influencers to help promote the summer’s events and encourage visitors to experience Pennsylvania’s celebrations.

The campaign aims to showcase the state’s history, sports culture and entertainment offerings to a global audience.

Jamie Pagliei, known as The Philly Sports Guy, said, "This is where history was built. Where champions are forged. Where passion doesn’t whisper, it roars!!!"

Chill Moody, a West Philadelphia musician, added, "We are the stage this year. We are the stage for the world. So it’s a lot of doing what we’ve been doing and now the world is watching. They finally get to see what PA what Philly has been doing all along."

Officials say the summer’s events will not only boost the state’s economy but also offer new opportunities for families and communities to participate in historic celebrations.

The summer of celebration is expected to draw visitors from across the country and around the world, with Pennsylvania positioned as a top destination for sports, music and cultural events.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet announced the full lineup for the July 4th Party on the Parkway or provided specific details on additional events and performers planned throughout the summer.