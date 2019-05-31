Weather Authority: Pleasant Friday with chance of more storms over the weekend

After storms battered the Delaware Valley over the last three days, we’re finally expecting a break on Friday.

Friday will be pleasant and sunny with a high of 84 degrees, and those pleasant conditions will carry into Saturday.

By late Saturday night, the FOX 29 Weather Authority will be keeping another close eye on the radar as we track potential storms and showers that could reach parts of the area. Those showers would impact most during the overnight hours.

Sunday afternoon, we’ll once again have our eyes on the sky with storms possibly impacting the area by as early as 1 p.m.

