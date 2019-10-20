Weather Authority: Rainy Sunday slated for Philadelphia

A rainy, dreary Sunday is expected for Philadelphia and surrounding areas as the fallout of tropical storm Nestor moves into the region.

Most of the Delaware Valley can expect the morning to remain mostly dry with temperatures in the low 50s. The rain is expected to impact Philadelphia and New Jersey around 3 p.m.

Lehigh County and nearby areas will see the first raindrops, as the lower half of the system crawls up the coastline.

Heavy rain will move into Southern New Jersey around 6 p.m. Cape May County in particular can expect to feel the brunt of the storm.

The rain will move out to sea by 10 p.m. which will give way to a sunny and pleasant Monday.

Sunday: Rain across region. High: 59

Monday: Sunny, spotty clouds. High: 69, Low: 51

Tuesday: Rain likely. High: 68, Low: 55

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 64, Low: 50