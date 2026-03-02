South Jersey mayor due in court on child endangerment, abuse charges

The Brief A South Jersey mayor will appear in court on Monday to face charges of endangering the welfare of a child and child abuse. The charges stem from a DUI arrest last year, with her 2-year-old in the backseat. She refused to resign as mayor following the arrest.



Lumberton Township Mayor Gina LaPlaca will appear in court on Monday after allegedly driving drunk with her child in the car last year.

The backstory:

LaPlaca was charged with DUI and endangering the welfare of a child after she was arrested for a hit-and-run on St. Patrick's Day last year.

Bodycam video showed the mayor's arrest in front of her home with her 2-year-old son in the backseat.

Prosecutors say LaPlaca's blood alcohol level was nearly four times the legal limit. Open alcohol bottles were also found in her at the time of her arrest.

She has pleaded not guilty after being indicted for endangering the welfare of a child and child abuse this past November.

What they're saying:

LaPlaca refused residents' requests to resign as the mayor of Lumberton last year.

"I will not be resigning my position," she said in an email following her arrest. "Our community needs to be more kind and understanding about people trying to better themselves. As we all know, there is a huge black eye and black cloud over our town right now."

What's next:

If convicted, LaPlaca faces a possible prison sentence, fines and loss of her public office.