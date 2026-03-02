Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Warren County
8
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 3:00 AM EST until TUE 8:00 AM EST, Salem County, New Castle County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Monroe County, Carbon County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM EST until TUE 11:00 AM EST, Western Chester County, Eastern Chester County, Lower Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Eastern Montgomery County, Upper Bucks County, Somerset County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Philadelphia County, Delaware County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County

South Jersey mayor due in court on child endangerment, abuse charges

By
Published  March 2, 2026 10:39am EST
New Jersey
FOX 29 Philadelphia
NJ mayor due in court; person fatally struck by train in Chester County

NJ mayor due in court; person fatally struck by train in Chester County

The mayor of Lumberton, New Jersey, is due in court today on child endangerment charge; a person was struck and killed by a train in Chester County.

The Brief

    • A South Jersey mayor will appear in court on Monday to face charges of endangering the welfare of a child and child abuse.
    • The charges stem from a DUI arrest last year, with her 2-year-old in the backseat.
    • She refused to resign as mayor following the arrest.

LUMBERTON, N.J. - Lumberton Township Mayor Gina LaPlaca will appear in court on Monday after allegedly driving drunk with her child in the car last year.

The backstory:

LaPlaca was charged with DUI and endangering the welfare of a child after she was arrested for a hit-and-run on St. Patrick's Day last year.

Bodycam video showed the mayor's arrest in front of her home with her 2-year-old son in the backseat.

Prosecutors say LaPlaca's blood alcohol level was nearly four times the legal limit. Open alcohol bottles were also found in her at the time of her arrest.

She has pleaded not guilty after being indicted for endangering the welfare of a child and child abuse this past November.

Related

South Jersey mayor indicted on child endangerment, abuse charges
article

South Jersey mayor indicted on child endangerment, abuse charges

Current Lumberton Township mayor Gina LaPlaca has been indicted on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and child abuse.

What they're saying:

LaPlaca refused residents' requests to resign as the mayor of Lumberton last year.

"I will not be resigning my position," she said in an email following her arrest. "Our community needs to be more kind and understanding about people trying to better themselves. As we all know, there is a huge black eye and black cloud over our town right now."

What's next:

If convicted, LaPlaca faces a possible prison sentence, fines and loss of her public office.

The Source: Information from the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, previous FOX 29 reporting and social media. 

New JerseyNewsCrime & Public Safety