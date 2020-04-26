Weather Authority: Spotty showers Monday kicks off rainy week

Expect dry overnight conditions to lead to another round of rain on Monday. Spotty showers will impact the region and temperatures will stay well below the seasonal average.

Intermittent showers should begin on Monday afternoon and continue through the evening.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Sunshine and mild temperatures will return on Tuesday. Expect a high of 62 in Philadelphia under partly cloudy skies.

Another system of precipitation will move into the region late Wednesday and stick around through Thursday.

SUNDAY: Rain returns. High: 55, Low: 48

Advertisement

MONDAY: Rain, breezy. High: 53, Low: 42

TUESDAY: Sunshine, warmer. High: 62, Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, evening showers. High: 62, Low: 48

THURSDAY: Rain likely. High: 65, Low: 55

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live