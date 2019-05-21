Weather Authority: Sunny and breezy Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a warm and breezy Election Day Tuesday.
Temperatures will reach a high of 72 degrees with a mix of clouds and sunshine.
Rain is expected to return to the forecast by Thursday, with a few thunderstorms possible.
For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.
DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
-----
TUESDAY: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High: 72 Low: 53
Advertisement
WEDNESDAY: Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High: 76 Low: 58
THURSDAY: A few thunderstorms possible. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High: 80 Low: 66
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 81 Low: 59
SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 81 Low: 59