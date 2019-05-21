Weather Authority: Sunny and breezy Tuesday

The Philadelphia area is slated for a warm and breezy Election Day Tuesday.

Temperatures will reach a high of 72 degrees with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Rain is expected to return to the forecast by Thursday, with a few thunderstorms possible.

TUESDAY: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High: 72 Low: 53

WEDNESDAY: Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High: 76 Low: 58

THURSDAY: A few thunderstorms possible. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High: 80 Low: 66

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 81 Low: 59

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 81 Low: 59