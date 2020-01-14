Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Sunny skies and above average temperatures ahead

By FOX 29 staff
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a mid-week warmup with above average temperatures.

Temperatures will be in the 50s, which is 15 degrees above average. 

Meanwhile, some wintry precipitation is in store this weekend. Snow is in the forecast for Saturday.

TUESDAY: Showers. High: 47 Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 55 Low: 45

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy/wind. High: 49 Low: 26

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 33 Low: 22

MONDAY: Snow. High: 35 Low: 34

