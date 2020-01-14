Weather Authority: Sunny skies and above average temperatures ahead

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mid-week warmup with above average temperatures.

Temperatures will be in the 50s, which is 15 degrees above average.

Meanwhile, some wintry precipitation is in store this weekend. Snow is in the forecast for Saturday.

___

TUESDAY: Showers. High: 47 Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 55 Low: 45

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy/wind. High: 49 Low: 26

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 33 Low: 22

MONDAY: Snow. High: 35 Low: 34

___

