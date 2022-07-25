Weather Authority: Tuesday to be cloudy, less humid after eight-day heatwave ends

After eight days of intense heat and humidity, temperatures have returned to normal across the Delaware Valley.

The temperatures will reach the lower 80s and the heat index will remain low as well due to low humidity after a heatwave hit the area with temperatures above 90 degrees for more than a week.

Thunderstorms and rain that hit parts of the area on Monday night have moved offshore.

No rain is expected Tuesday, but the day will be cloudy.

Looking ahead, the temperatures for the week will stay in the 80s for most days, but temperatures could return to the e90s on Thursday.

Rain is expected Wednesday, Friday and on Monday after a weekend that is expected to be sunny and seasonable.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 83, Low: 74

WEDNESDAY: AM showers. Humid. High: 88, Low: 71

THURSDAY: Back to the 90s. High: 92, Low: 76

FRIDAY: Some sun, storms. High: 86, Low: 77

SATURDAY: Sunny, seasonable. High: 88, Low: 72

SUNDAY: Summer sunshine. High: 87, Low: 70

MONDAY: Shower chance. High: 89, Low: 72