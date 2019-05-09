Mother graduates from Temple University alongside daughter after cancer battle

Thursday is graduation day at Temple University and a record 10,071 students will be receiving their degrees.

Among the graduates are Annette Cruz and her daughter Thatyana Morales.

The journey for these two Kensington natives has not been an easy one.

Annette has gone through multiple battles with metastatic breast cancer, and struggled for 10 years before it surfaced again in her first semester at Temple.

The mother of two recalls asking her doctor to, "Please hurry up. It's my first day of class and I really need to be there."

Thursday, she will be receiving a bachelor's degree in English. Her daughter, Thatyana, will be receiving her degree in computer science.

Both women tell FOX 29 they will also be working towards their masters's degrees following graduation.

FOX 29's Sabina Kuriakose spoke with both women before their big day in the video above.