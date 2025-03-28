Philly fires: 2 pulled from rubble of Germantown rowhome fire as family grieves

The Brief Two people were initially unaccounted for in a rowhome fire in Germantown Thursday night. Sadly, Friday, after L&I and the ATF were able to get into the home, the couple were found dead inside the residence.



The bodies of a couple were found inside their home in Germantown after a fire tore through the residence Thursday.

Friday was an excruciating day for family members of the couple who lived in the home on Brintin Street. The stood vigil outside the burned-out home as fire crews searched for the two people.

What we know:

A large fire consumed a rowhome on the 500 block of Brintin Street Thursday about 5 p.m., as fire crews quickly sounded 2-alarms while they battled the flames.

At one point, 110 firefighters spent hours trying to control the blaze.

On Friday, family members embraced as the Philadelphia Fire Marshall had the grizzly task of sifting through the rubble for any signs of the couple who lived there.

Sadly, they were both found dead inside the home.

What they're saying:

Niece of the couple, Linda McKie, tried to express her emotions, "It’s just hard to put into words. I don’t know how to feel."

Her uncle, Mark McKie, was identified by family members as living inside the home when the fire broke out.

His girlfriend, who also lived in the home, was identified by family members as Marie Dickens.

"I’m still trying to process it. Still trying to process it," Marie Dickens’s son, Christion Smith stated.

He believed his mother was in the home. Dickens and McKie had been a couple for years, living in the third floor of the home.

Smith waited and watched as fire investigators with the ATF, searched for his mother and said, "She’s the type of person that would give a person on the street the shirt off her back. Strangers helping strangers. Very caring."

Big picture view:

As fire marshals search for a cause for the fire, this close-knit, large family say the loss hasn’t even started to set in.

"He was just a normal person just life and light," McKie said.

What's next:

One firefighter was injured in the fire. They were taken to the hospital and have since been released.

A cause into the fire is being investigated.