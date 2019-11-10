1 dead, 1 critical after Delaware collision

article

A two-car collision on a Delaware highway has left one driver dead and another motorist critically injured.

Delaware State Police reported the accident happened about 6 p.m. Saturday, when a Kia subcompact car traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 13 and preparing to turn left pulled out into the path of a northbound Ford SUV. The Ford rolled over several times before resting upside down in the southbound lane.

The Ford's male driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while a male passenger was ejected from the vehicle. The police said in a news release Sunday the passenger was in critical condition at Christiana Hospital.

The Kia's driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Police haven't released the names of those involved and said the crash was being investigated.