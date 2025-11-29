Emergency repairs underway after truck hits Route 10 bridge over U.S. 1 in Chester County

article

The Brief U.S. 1 North and Route 10 are closed in Lower Oxford Township after a truck struck the Route 10 bridge Friday morning. PennDOT says emergency repairs are underway and both roads are expected to reopen by Monday morning, December 1. Drivers are being detoured around the closures while crews stabilize and repair the damaged bridge.



Emergency crews are working to reopen U.S. 1 North and the Route 10 overpass in Lower Oxford Township after a large truck struck the bridge Friday morning, forcing both roads to shut down for repairs.

PennDOT says the closures will remain in place until repairs to the damaged Route 10 bridge are completed.

What we know:

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said a truck hit the bridge carrying Route 10 (Limestone Road) over U.S. 1 (Kennett Oxford Bypass) in Chester County on Friday, Nov. 28. The impact caused enough damage for officials to order an immediate closure of U.S. 1 North and Route 10 near the overpass.

PennDOT says emergency repair work is underway, and both roadways are expected to reopen by Monday morning, Dec. 1.

The impacted bridge was built in 1968 and spans 150 feet long and 45 feet wide. According to PennDOT, it carries about 9,000 vehicles per day, while U.S. 1 North beneath it carries approximately 8,600 vehicles daily.

By the numbers:

150 feet: Length of the Route 10 bridge

45 feet: Width of the bridge

1968: Year the structure was built

9,000 vehicles/day: Traffic volume on Route 10 bridge

8,600 vehicles/day: Traffic on U.S. 1 North in this section

Why you should care:

Multiple detours are in place:

U.S. 1 North is closed between the Route 472 and Route 10 interchanges. Drivers must exit at Route 472, turn right, then turn left onto Route 10 (3rd Street) to rejoin U.S. 1 North.

Route 10 is closed in both directions between the U.S. 1 South and U.S. 1 North on-ramps. Drivers will be directed to use Route 10 (3rd Street), Route 472, and Street Road.

The closures will remain in effect until PennDOT’s contractor completes repairs to the bridge.

What's next:

PennDOT expects the repairs to be finished and both U.S. 1 North and Route 10 reopened by Monday morning. Drivers can check real-time traffic conditions at 511PA.com, through the 511PA mobile app, or by calling 5-1-1.