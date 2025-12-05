SEPTA strike 'imminent,' union leaders frustrated with contract talks

The Brief The union representing more than 5,000 SEPTA workers in the Philadelphia area says a strike is "imminent." The union's contract with SEPTA expired on Nov. 7. The union says it's asking for raises and pension increases, better healthcare and improved working conditions. While officials did not set a deadline, union leaders said workers could walk off the job as early as tonight, Dec. 5.



The union that represents more than 5,000 SEPTA workers in the Philadelphia area announced that a strike could start as soon as tonight, Dec. 5.

‘A strike is imminent’

What we know:

Union leaders announced plans to strike Friday afternoon.

The Transport Workers Union Local 234 represents more than 5,000 SEPTA workers in the region, including bus, train and trolley drivers, mechanics, maintenance staff, cashiers and custodians. Members have been working without a contract since Nov. 7.

Union workers voted to authorize a strike on Nov. 16.

"My patience is ran out," said Local 234 President Will Vera. "I'm tired of talking, and we're about to start walking."

SEPTA workers' demands

What they're saying:

Vera said that the union is demanding "modest" raises, pension increases, better working conditions and better health care, all things he called "fair and reasonable."

"I'm tired of telling my new members that they have to wait 15 months before they can get dental," Vera said. "The best I can tell them is to brush their teeth and floss."

John Samuelson, International President of the Transport Workers Union, appeared visibly frustrated with the transportation authority on Friday, calling SEPTA, "the most incompetent transit operator in the United States of America."

When could workers strike?

What's next:

Union officials said they did not have a deadline before workers start walking off the job, but Samuelson said "a strike is imminent. It's going to happen. It may happen tonight. It may happen tomorrow. It's imminent."

Why you should care:

SEPTA is also currently negotiating contracts with two other unions — SMART 1594 and Victory District — and is preparing for the possibility that all three unions may go on strike.

If that happens, the transportation authority said, all Metro lines and all but two SEPTA Bus routes will shut down. Regional rail will still operate.

SEPTA has more information on its website here.

The other side:

SEPTA released a statement to FOX 29 on Friday saying that the transit authority "is committed to engaging in good-faith negotiations to reach an agreement on a contract that is fair to our hard-working employees as well as the taxpayers and fare-paying riders who fund SEPTA."

SEPTA said that "negotiators are ready to resume talks, and we urge TWU representatives to return to the bargaining table so that we can reach an agreement without disrupting service for our riders."