Philadelphia weather: Temps plunge as passing storm could bring snow flurries on Friday

The Brief A southern storm could clip the Philadelphia area on Friday morning, bringing snow flurries to parts of our area. Temperatures will tumble on Thursday night from a cold front that will sweep across Philadelphia and kick up bitter winds. Forecasters expect any snow accumulations to be less than an inch.



Forecasters say a southern storm could scrape past Philadelphia on Friday morning, bringing light snowfall to parts of our area.

What we know:

Temperatures will plummet on Thursday thanks to a cold front from the northwest that will push artic air into the Philadelphia area.

Forecasters say winds will also pick up and make frigid temperatures feel even cold, which will set the stage for a possibility of flurries.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says a storm that will impact the southern states could clip Delaware and parts of South Jersey around 9 a.m. Friday.

The precipitation could pair with the frigid temperatures and produce light snow between mid-morning and early afternoon.

Little-to-no accumulations are expected on Friday, with the current models showing less than an inch of snow in Philadelphia.

Forecasters caution that Friday's storm could also manifest itself as rain or a wintry mix in Delaware and along the New Jersey coast.

What's next:

A pleasant winter weekend is ahead for Philadelphia, with highs in the 40s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will tumble on Monday and highs will remain near the freezing point through midweek.