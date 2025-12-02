Philly's new cruise terminal: Norwegian Cruise Lines sets sail in April

The Brief Norwegian Cruise Lines will start its Philadelphia voyages on April 16; the new terminal will be located along the Delaware River near the Philadelphia International Airport. The cruise line will offer 41 trips a year to destinations like Bermuda, the Caribbean, Canada and New England. The cruise operations are expected to bring more than 2,000 jobs and generate $300 million annually for the region.



Cruising is making a comeback to Philadelphia this spring with Norwegian Cruise Lines setting sail from a new terminal.

Cruises set to begin in April

What we know:

Norwegian Cruise Lines will start its Philadelphia voyages on April 16, offering 41 trips a year to destinations like Bermuda, the Caribbean, Canada and New England.

The new terminal will be located along the Delaware River near the Philadelphia International Airport.

PhilaPort has signed a seven-year berthing agreement with Norwegian Cruise Lines. This marks the return of cruising to the city for the first time since 2011. Port officials say the terminal's location is ideal for travelers using Philadelphia International Airport and has easy access to I-95.

Economic impact and future plans

What they're saying:

The cruise operations are expected to bring more than 2,000 jobs and generate $300 million annually for the region.

"It’s going to be really exciting for us to finally have a local option," Matt Buchberg, a travel consultant at Expedia Cruises told FOX 29. "Just five minutes down the road, and you can get on a ship and go somewhere – really interesting."

Sean Mahoney, senior director of marketing at PhilaPort, said that Norwegian Cruise Lines was eager to be operational next year.

"With all the great things happening in 2026, we first started talking to them about three years ago, and they were adamant about being up and running by 2026," he said.

What we don't know:

The Port has received inquiries from other cruise lines but no further announcements have been made.