1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting on Ridge Avenue in North Philly: police

The Brief Three people were shot on the highway in the 2200 block of Ridge Avenue around 4:49 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18. One person died, another is in critical condition, and a third is stable after being taken to Temple University Hospital. No arrests have been made and police do not know the motive.



A triple shooting investigation is underway in North Philadelphia Tuesday evening.

What we know:

A triple shooting broke out around 4:49 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, on the highway in the 2200 block of Ridge Avenue, according to police.

Three victims were taken by police to Temple University Hospital, where one was pronounced dead at about 5:15 p.m. while another remains in critical condition and a third is stable.

No motive has been identified and no arrests have been made, according to investigators.

The Homicide Unit is actively investigating the case.

What you can do:

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335 or anonymously at 215-686-TIPS.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not shared details about the victims' identities or what led up to the shooting. The motive remains unknown and no one is in custody.