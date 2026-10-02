Deadly officer-involved shooting in Mayfair under investigation: police

The Brief Two officers shot a man on Frankford Avenue during a confrontation after he reportedly tried to break into houses Friday, Oct. 2. Police say a knife was found at the scene and the man was pronounced dead within minutes. Investigators do not yet know what prompted the man's actions.



A man was shot and killed by two police officers Friday, Oct. 2, after officers responded to reports that he was trying to break into homes on the 4100 block of Tyson, according to Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore. The man fled from officers and a chase ended in a physical confrontation on the 7000 block of Frankford Avenue where both officers fired their guns, Vanore said.

What we know:

Vanore said police received a 911 call just before 2:30 p.m. reporting a man attempting to break into residences on Tyson.

Officers were dispatched and, after being flagged down, identified the suspect on Frankford Avenue.

Officers chased the man, which ended in front of a store on Frankford Avenue.

Vanore said a physical confrontation occurred between the man and the two officers before firearms were discharged.

Both officers shot their firearms during the confrontation, Vanore said. Body cameras were activated and video from the block is available for review as part of the investigation.

A knife was recovered at the scene near the man who was shot, Vanore said. Rescue arrived within a minute, but the man was pronounced dead soon after.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were on the scene and an investigation was underway.

What we don't know:

Vanore said investigators do not know what prompted the man to attempt to break into homes or what led to the confrontation beyond the initial reports. Additional details are expected as the investigation continues.