1 dead, 2 injured in shooting near Southwest Philadelphia park

Police are investigating after a shooting near a Southwest Philadelphia park left one man dead and two others injured.

Officers responded to the 6700 block of Regent Street just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10.

A 20-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. He succumbed to his injuries a week later. Police later identified the victim as Tyrik Acres.

Two other men, ages 19 and 20, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Twenty-one shell casings were recovered from the scvene.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.