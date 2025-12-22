Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in tragic wood chipper accident in Bucks County: police

Published  December 22, 2025 10:07pm EST
A wood chipper accident claimed the life of a man in Bucks County Monday, reports say.

    • A man was killed in Bucks County after getting trapped in a wood chipper, police say.
    • Emergency crews responded to the scene on Valley View Drive in Lower Southampton Township.
    • The victim was reportedly trapped up to his shoulders and died at the scene.

LOWER SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. - A tragic incident unfolded in Bucks County when police say a man lost his life after becoming trapped in a wood chipper.

What we know:

Emergency crews were called to a home on Valley View Drive in Lower Southampton Township around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, Lower Southampton police say a man in his 60s was discovered stuck in a wood chipper. The victim was reportedly trapped up to his shoulders. 

Police say the victim succumbed to his injuries.

What we don't know:

Details about how the incident occurred and the identity of the victim have not been released.

The Source: Information from Lower Southampton Police.

