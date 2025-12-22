Man killed in tragic wood chipper accident in Bucks County: police
LOWER SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. - A tragic incident unfolded in Bucks County when police say a man lost his life after becoming trapped in a wood chipper.
What we know:
Emergency crews were called to a home on Valley View Drive in Lower Southampton Township around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Upon arrival, Lower Southampton police say a man in his 60s was discovered stuck in a wood chipper. The victim was reportedly trapped up to his shoulders.
Police say the victim succumbed to his injuries.
What we don't know:
Details about how the incident occurred and the identity of the victim have not been released.
The Source: Information from Lower Southampton Police.