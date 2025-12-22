Man killed in tragic wood chipper accident in Bucks County: police

The Brief A man was killed in Bucks County after getting trapped in a wood chipper, police say. Emergency crews responded to the scene on Valley View Drive in Lower Southampton Township. The victim was reportedly trapped up to his shoulders and died at the scene.



A tragic incident unfolded in Bucks County when police say a man lost his life after becoming trapped in a wood chipper.

What we know:

Emergency crews were called to a home on Valley View Drive in Lower Southampton Township around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, Lower Southampton police say a man in his 60s was discovered stuck in a wood chipper. The victim was reportedly trapped up to his shoulders.

Police say the victim succumbed to his injuries.

What we don't know:

Details about how the incident occurred and the identity of the victim have not been released.