1 hurt as crews battle 3-alarm fire in Center City

Crews are battling a three alarm fire at a multiple story building in Center City.

Officials say the blaze happened sometime before 9 p.m. on the 1700 block of Walnut Street.

SkyFOX was over the seen Saturday night where crews experienced heavy smoke and large flames.

No word on what sparked the fire. Officials say the area had been looted by rioters from the chaotic Center City protests.

One person has been transported to Jefferson Hospital. The victim's condition is unknown.

This is a developing story.

