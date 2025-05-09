1 killed, 1 injured in West Philadelphia rowhome fire

article

The Brief One person was killed and another hospitalized after a house fire in West Philadelphia. Heavy fire engulfed the building when firefighters arrived, making it a difficult scene to navigate.



A fire in a rowhome in West Philadelphia has claimed the life of one person while another person was hospitalized. The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.

What we know:

Firefighters arrived at the scene of a rowhome fire on the 200 block of North Ruby Street a little before 3 p.m. Friday.

According to authorities, crews were met with heavy fire on both floors of the two-story home.

They battled about 20 minutes before they were able to place the fire under control.

Fatal fire:

Firefighters rescued one person from the burning home and that person was treated by EMS and then transported to a nearby hospital.

Crews discovered another person in the home, but that person died at the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide a cause of the fire, but did say the Fire Marshal would investigate the cause.

No information was provided regarding the people in the home and no condition was detailed about the person hospitalized.