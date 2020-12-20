1 dead, 2 injured after Northeast Philadelphia car accident

One man is dead and two others are injured after a vehicle they were riding in crashed in Northeast Philadelphia.

Officials say crews were called to the 700 block of Franklin Mills Circle for an auto accident, early Sunday, about 1:30 in the morning.

One man is dead, two others injured after an accident on the 700 block of Franklin Mills Circle in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday morning.

First responders found three passengers at the location, according to authorities.

Police say the car hit a tree and overturned.

One male passenger was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Few details were released regarding the passengers. An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

