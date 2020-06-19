Our Race Reality: Buying Black
We're exploring the importance of Black business to improve and empower communities. Our Bill Anderson has this FOX 29 News special report.

Our Race Reality: Mixed Messages
Friday night, FOX 29's Sue Serio, Shaina Humphries, and Thomas Drayton shared their own personal stories on coming from an interracial family.