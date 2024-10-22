Man accused of assaulting Philadelphia Popeyes worker after being told restaurant is closed

article

A Philadelphia man is facing charges after investigators say he assaulted a Popeyes employee after being told the restaurant was closed for the night.

Yannick Kelly, 28, is accused of forcing his way into the Popeyes on the 6000 block of North Broad Street last Tuesday during closing time.

Once inside, investigators say he grabbed an employee around the neck and began choking him, until the employee stabbed him with a pocket knife.

Kelly left a trail of blood as he fled that police followed to a nearby home where he was found bleeding in a bedroom. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Kelly was charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, and related offenses.