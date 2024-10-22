Residents express fury over possibility of losing police department in Montgomery County

The future of a local police department in Montgomery County could be in doubt as leaders in Jenkintown got an earful from residents Tuesday night in an emotional council meeting.

"We are the ones dealing out the tax money every year to pay for all of this," stated resident Jackie Connolly.

Jenkintown residents laid into Borough Council about the state of its police department.

Connolly went on to express her unhappiness, saying, "A disaster. It’s a disaster."

Many residents are worried about a potential plan to dissolve Jenkintown’s 134-year-old police department in order to save money.

Residents lined up to have their say, "You made it clear you are willing to go to absurd lengths to push this agenda, despite no neighboring township willing to touch this dumpster fire of a situation."

"When you are looking at the big picture, as a leader, you have to make tough decisions," Jenkintown Police Chief Tom Scott stated.

Hired two years ago to overhaul the department, Jenkintown Police Chief Tom Scott says dismantling the 11-officer force and getting absorbed by nearby Abington or Cheltenham is a very real possibility. It’s a move the chief admits could save the borough over a million dollars a year.

"When you are limited in personnel, you are limiting your ability to respond to incidents, investigate those incidents and, ultimately, hold people accountable for when they victimize our citizens. The larger agencies have those capabilities," Chief Scott stated.

To make matters worse, last week, his own department’s union issued a no-confidence vote against the chief for, quote, "Undermining the morale and work environment of the department."

His bosses on borough council held their own vote of support for the chief, saying they’re asking him to make tough decisions, including the possibility of getting rid of his own department.

Jenkintown Mayor, Gabriel Lerman, said, "If the decision was to dissolve, it would be because it would be the right decision for the borough. Because our fiduciary responsibility is to get the best services at the best cost for our taxpayers."