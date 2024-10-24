Video showing destruction of ballots is not real, Bucks County officials say

article

Are you in Bucks County and have you seen the video circulating of election ballots being destroyed?

Don’t fall for that, officials are saying.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and Yardley Borough Police announced Thursday that a video on social media that shows election ballots being destroyed is not real.

The video was said to be "fabricated" in an effort to confuse the public and cause uncertainty regarding the election in November.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Officials went on to say the FBI is involved in the investigation and hunting down every possible lead.

Officials thanked the public and the Bucks County Board of Elections for highlighting the video. The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office will not tolerate any voter suppression, intimidation, or