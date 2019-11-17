12-inch water main break shuts down portion of Roosevelt Boulevard

article

Crews were on the scene of a 12-inch water main break in Northeast Philadelphia overnight.

Officials said 14 homes and one business were affected along the 7300 block of Roosevelt Bouelvard.

Crews temporarily closed northbound lanes of the Boulevard near Cottman Avenue. Lanes have since reopened.

No further information has been released at this time.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP