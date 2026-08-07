Woman found dead, 9-year-old girl shot in Chester County condo complex

The Brief Police say a woman in her 40s was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a home at the Summit House condominium complex in East Goshen Township on Friday. A 9-year-old girl was also shot and taken to a hospital, according to Chief David Leahy. Authorities say there was never an active threat to the Summit House community.



Police found a woman in her 40s dead from a gunshot wound and a 9-year-old girl injured by gunfire inside the Summit House condominium complex on Friday, officials said.

What we know:

At 10:54 a.m., patrol officers with the Westtown-East Goshen Police Department responded to the 400 building of the Summit House condominium complex for a reported shooting.

Police arrived shortly after dispatch and found a 9-year-old girl with a gunshot wound. She was conscious, able to speak with officers, received immediate medical treatment from EMS at the scene, and was transported to a hospital, Chief David Leahy of the Westtown-East Goshen Police Department said.

Officers entered the residence and found a woman in her 40s dead from a gunshot wound, according to police. A gun was found nearby, District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said Friday afternoon.

The investigation is active and involves the Westtown-East Goshen Police Department, Chester County Detectives, and the Chester County District Attorney's office.

What they're saying:

Residents said they were shocked to learn about the shooting in their neighborhood.

Neighbor Alan Zavod said he could not believe the violence happened at the normally quiet condominium complex.

Craig Block lives at the condominiums, and called the shooting "devastating."

"It's hard to hear about a child being short or hurt in any way," said Block. He said his wife's phone lit up as news of the shooting spread.

"The kids are calling my wife left and right now. Friends are calling up. Workmates are calling up asking, ‘You guys okay here,’" he said.

What's next:

Authorities are working to notify all family members of those affected by the shooting and continue to reconstruct the crime scene.

Police and officials stressed that at no point was there an active threat to the community at the Summit House complex, according to Leahy.

Chester County has a mobile crisis team available to help anyone affected.

What we don't know:

Authorities continue to investigate. No suspect or victim has been publicly identified at this time.