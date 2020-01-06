article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage boy reported missing from West Philadelphia.

Savoy Grant, 16, was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday on the 1600 block of North 60th Street.

Police describe Grant as 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds with a muscular build. He was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, white shirt and black pants.

Anyone with any information regarding Grant's whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3184 or call 911.

