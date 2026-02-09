Man run over while lying in Philadelphia McDonald's drive-thru lane: police

The Brief A 44-year-old man was critically injured after police say he was run over by a car in the McDonald's drive-thru lane. Investigators believe the man was lying on the ground when he was run over by a 31-year-old driving a Ford. It's unknown at this time why the man was lying on the ground.



A 44-year-old man was critically injured when police say he was run over while lying in the drive-thru lane at a Philadelphia McDonald's over the weekend.

What we know:

Investigators say the bizarre incident unfolded just before midnight Saturday at the McDonald's restaurant on the 700 block of Adams Avenue in Northeast Philly.

A 31-year-old man was traveling in the drive-thru line when police say he ran over a 44-year-old man who was lying on the ground.

The man was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was placed in critical condition as of Sunday morning.

The driver of the car remained at the scene of the accident, according to police.

No charges have been filed at this time.

What we don't know:

It's unknown at this time why the 44-year-old man was lying in the drive-thru lane.