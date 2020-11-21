16-year-old girl reported missing from Camden, police say

article

Police in Camden are searching for 16-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Friday night.

Yazmin Bethea was reported missing from her home on the 3000 block of Lemuel Avenue.

Yazmin is described as 5-foot-3, 115 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police have not given a description of what Yazmin was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Camden County Police Department at 856-757-7042.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest