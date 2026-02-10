Norristown police sergeant charged after striking naked man with SUV during call: DA

The Brief Sgt. Daniel DeOrzio, 52, is accused of striking a naked man with his police vehicle while responding to a call last week. Police were called to an intersection in town for reports of a naked man, later identified as Justin Rich, screaming and damaging vehicles. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said DeOrzio's actions were "not a necessary use of deadly force."



A Norristown police sergeant is facing charges after investigators say he intentionally rammed a naked man with his car during a bizarre incident last week.

Sgt. Daniel DeOrzio, 52, allegedly used his police vehicle to strike the suspect, later identified as Justin Rich, launching him several feet into the roadway.

The backstory:

Officers were called to the intersection of West Airy and Stanbridge streets just after 8 a.m. on Feb. 8 for reports of a naked man screaming and damaging cars.

Investigators say DeOrzio arrived at the scene in a police vehicle and "immediately accelerated his vehicle, striking Rich, who went airborne, landing several feet away."

Rich was transported to Main Line Health Paoli Hospital for treatment and was released two days later.

What we know:

Investigators found that DeOrzio did not give verbal commands or attempt other de-escalation tactics before striking Rich with his vehicle.

Rich, who police say was unarmed and committing misdemeanor offenses, was standing with his hands on his hips in the intersection when he was struck.

"Sgt. DeOrzio made the decision to escalate the use of force from officer presence to deadly force in this short period of time, without considering the use of other levels of force at his disposal," authorities said in a press release.

What they're saying:

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said DeOrzio's actions were "not a necessary use of deadly force."

"The investigation found that this was not a necessary use of deadly force in this response incident," Steele said in a release.

What's next:

DeOrzio turned himself in to Montgomery County detectives on Tuesday morning.

He has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, official oppression, and recklessly endangering another person.