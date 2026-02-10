Off-duty sheriff's officer, son shoot suspected car thief outside home in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators say an off-duty sheriff's officer and his son opened fire on a suspected car thief outside their home in Southwest Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7300 block of Bunting Place in Southwest Philadelphia around 3:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police were met by an off-duty sheriff's department officer who told police that he and his son opened fire on a person who had broken into his car parked out front.
Investigators say four shots were fired at the suspected car thief, who got into a getaway car and was later dropped off at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.
The 17-year-old was hit twice in the leg and placed in stable condition, according to police.
The off-duty sheriff's department officer identified the suspect as the person who he saw breaking into his car, Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene.
Dig deeper:
Investigators found fresh damage on the vehicle that suggests it had been broken into, and items on the teen suspect that suggest he was committing car break-ins.
Police will tow the victim's vehicle for fingerprints and review video evidence as part of their ongoing investigation.
Both the off-duty sheriff's department officer and his son had permits to carry a firearm, Inspector Small confirmed to reporters.