Off-duty sheriff's officer, son shoot suspected car thief outside home in Philadelphia

The Brief An off-duty sheriff's department officer and his son opened fire on a teenager breaking into their vehicle. The teen fled to a getaway car and was dropped off at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to the leg. No charges have been reported at this time.



Investigators say an off-duty sheriff's officer and his son opened fire on a suspected car thief outside their home in Southwest Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7300 block of Bunting Place in Southwest Philadelphia around 3:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police were met by an off-duty sheriff's department officer who told police that he and his son opened fire on a person who had broken into his car parked out front.

Investigators say four shots were fired at the suspected car thief, who got into a getaway car and was later dropped off at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

The 17-year-old was hit twice in the leg and placed in stable condition, according to police.

The off-duty sheriff's department officer identified the suspect as the person who he saw breaking into his car, Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene.

Dig deeper:

Investigators found fresh damage on the vehicle that suggests it had been broken into, and items on the teen suspect that suggest he was committing car break-ins.

Police will tow the victim's vehicle for fingerprints and review video evidence as part of their ongoing investigation.

Both the off-duty sheriff's department officer and his son had permits to carry a firearm, Inspector Small confirmed to reporters.