19-year-old critical after being shot on bike in North Philadelphia

Police are investigating after a 19-year-old was critically injured in a North Philadelphia shooting.

The incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. Sunday on the 1100 block of York Street.

Police say the victim was riding his bike when he was shot in the back. He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Five shell casings were recovered from the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.