What we know about Bucks County teens charged in NYC bomb plot

Two Bucks County teenagers are accused of attempting to set off explosives inspired by ISIS during a protest Saturday near the New York City mayor's Upper East Side residence, according to investigators.

Federal charges after explosive devices found at protest

What we know:

Investigators say 18-year-old Emir Balat and 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi tried to detonate two improvised explosive devices during dueling protests, but the devices never went off.

Officers quickly arrested both teens and no injuries were reported, according to the FBI and New York City Police Department.

The following photos were provided in the official criminal complaint:

Jessica Tisch, New York City Police Commissioner, said, "The defendants were inspired by ISIS... in the United States."

Photos from the criminal complaint allegedly show Balat throwing an ignited device into a crowd and Kayumi moments before the handoff.

Authorities say one of the devices contained triacetone peroxide, also known as TATP or "Mother of Satan," a highly volatile explosive used in previous terrorist attacks.

The criminal complaint states Kayumi was caught on body cameras claiming inspiration from a terrorist organization, responding "ISIS" when asked why he acted. Balat also reportedly admitted the pair wanted to carry out an attack "bigger than the Boston Marathon bombing."

Investigators say a third device was found in the teens' vehicle. Kayumi is a 2024 graduate of Council Rock High School North and Balat attends Neshaminy High School.

The two face several charges, including attempted provision of material support to a terrorist organization, use of a weapon of mass destruction, and unlawful possession of destructive devices.

Neighbors in Bucks County react to arrests

Local perspective:

FBI agents searched both teens' homes in Bucks County on Sunday night.

Neighbors in Newtown and Langhorne expressed shock at the news, especially given the ages of those involved.

"We're obviously kind of scared and upset," said one Newtown neighbor who asked to remain unidentified. "It's not a community where you see these types of things."

Another neighbor said, "When they close their doors, you never truly know what they're up to with social media at their fingertips and what they're seeing, what they're involved in, what they're hearing at school." The neighbor added, "You never truly know who a neighbor is so you have to be careful."

Both suburban developments were quiet as agents searched the homes, with neighbors saying the news has shaken up the community.

Big picture view:

Jessica Tisch said, "There should be no confusion about what ISIS constitutes. It is a designated foreign terrorist organization responsible for deadly terrorist attacks across the globe."

Investigators say the devices recovered could have caused serious injury or death if they had gone off.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on how the teens allegedly obtained the explosives or whether anyone else may be involved.

It is also unclear what led up to the teens' actions at the protest or if additional charges could be filed.