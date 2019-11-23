19-year-old injured in Olney shooting; suspect sought

article

Police are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot in Olney overnight.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. Friday on the 5100 block of North 8th Street.

Police said the victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the thigh. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

