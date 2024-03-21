1st ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ trailer gives sneak peek at upcoming sequel

The first official trailer for the "Beetlejuice" sequel has been released, so dust off your copies of the "Handbook for the Recently Deceased."

The trailer starts off with an all-too-familiar rendition of that one Harry Belafonte song – you know the one.

And "Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega (who plays Astrid) is seen riding her bike before it cuts to a more somber scene of a funeral.

The camera then pans to reveal some familiar faces and characters, including Winona Ryder, who is reprising her role as Lydia, and Catherine O’Hara, who is once again playing Delia.

Next, Ortega’s character is shown uncovering that tiny town where the "ghost with the most" was once buried, but when night falls, the ground of the miniature town begins to crack.

Ryder’s character runs to investigate the commotion, only to find the "bio-exorcist" Beetlejuice (played once again by Michael Keaton) rising from the "grave."

FILE - Michael Keaton reprising his role as Beetlejuice in the sequel.

A day before the movie trailer dropped, Warner Bros. also released images from the film, showcasing its star-studded cast, including Keaton, O’ Hara, Ryder, Ortega, and Justin Theroux, who will play Rory.

FILE - (L-r) CATHERINE O’HARA as Delia, JENNA ORTEGA as Astrid, WINONA RYDER as Lydia and JUSTIN THEROUX as Rory in Warner Bros. Pictures’ comedy, "BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE," a Warner Bros. Pictures release. (PARISA TAGHIZADEH/WARNER BROS.)

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," directed by Tim Burton, is set to hit theaters Sept. 6.

Interestingly, the movie was filmed in East Corinth, which is near the New Hampshire border, and also happens to be where the first 1988 film was shot.

"Beetlejuice is the most f---in’ fun you can have working. It’s so fun, it’s so great. And you know what it is? We’re doing it exactly like we did the first movie," Keaton said during an interview with Empire magazine last year.

"[Burton] and I were talking about it years and years ago, never telling anybody. We’ve both said we’re doing it many times. We both agreed, if it happens, it has to be done as close to the way we made it the first time. Making stuff up, making stuff happen, improvising and riffing, but literally handmade stuff like people creating things with their hands and building something."

"F---in’ great," he continued. "It’s the most fun I’ve had working on a movie in I can’t tell you how long."

