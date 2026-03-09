What we know about the Pennsylvania State Trooper shot and killed during traffic stop in Chester County

The Brief Pennsylvania State Police Corporal Timothy O’Connor was shot and killed during a traffic stop in West Caln Township on Sunday, March 8. The suspect, identified as Jesse Nathan Elks, died by suicide after the shooting, according to state police. Flags across Pennsylvania have been lowered to half-staff in honor of Corporal O’Connor, and a memorial has grown outside Troop J in Coatesville.



Pennsylvania State Police Corporal Timothy O’Connor was shot and killed during a traffic stop in West Caln Township on Sunday night. The suspect, Jesse Nathan Elks, died by suicide after the shooting, according to state police.

Community mourns fallen trooper and honors his service

Corporal O’Connor, 40, was conducting a traffic stop and investigating an erratic driver when he was shot and killed, state police said.

The suspect, 32-year-old Jesse Nathan Elks, fired at O’Connor as he approached the driver’s side, then walked a short distance and turned the gun on himself, according to state police.

What they're saying:

"He made radio call that he was stopping the vehicle… that is the last we heard from Corporal O’Connor," said State Police Bivens.

"Our lives are forever changed. My brave, fearless son gave his life tonight in the line of duty. Always the vigilant protector until the end. I will always be proud of you, Tim. Rest in peace, my boy. Mom has it from here," said O’Connor’s mother, Maureen, in a Facebook post.

A memorial has formed outside Troop J in Coatesville, where O’Connor’s patrol unit is adorned in bunting and flowers.

People have been stopping by to pay their respects to the trooper, who was also a husband and father.

Local perspective:

Neighbor Stephanie King, who lives in Honey Brook, said she did not know Elks well but remembered driving his child to school. "I drive school bus — I did drive his child a couple years ago to school, so I did know who he was," said King. She described hearing gunshots and seeing sirens and lights, adding, "A lot of anxious and a lot of sadness for families and kids… all around the kids."

Laura Orfanelli of Coatesville said, "Just a traffic stop and this man loses his life… they’re out there putting lives on the line for all of us… protecting the community."

The backstory:

According to online records and neighbors, Elks lived about 500 feet from where the shooting happened.

Related article

No one answered at his home when FOX 29 visited the neighborhood.

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office said they are beginning their investigation into Elks’ background and motives.

Corporal O’Connor was a 15-year veteran of the Pennsylvania State Police. He leaves behind his wife, Casey, and a young daughter.

What we don't know:

Authorities say they are still investigating the suspect’s background and motives.

It is unclear what led to the suspect’s actions, and officials say there are questions that may never be answered.