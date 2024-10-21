2 charged in shooting at Wawa in Chester County after fighting over marijuana: DA

article

Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that police say occurred in West Goshen Township over the weekend.

Frank Johnson, 21, of Coatesville, and Zahir Scott, 18, of Wilmington, Delaware, have been charged with Criminal Attempt Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Weapon, and other related charges according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

Scott is also being charged with robbery.

The two were arraigned on Sunday and the judge set a cash bail of $1,000,000. They were both remanded to the Chester County Prison.

According to the West Goshen Police Department(WGPD), on Saturday, October 19 at approximately 2:03 p.m., police received numerous 9-1-1 calls reporting people physically fighting and shooting at each other in the parking lot of a Wawa store and TD Bank, located in the 700 block of East Market Street.

Witnesses informed investigators of the descriptions of the subjects and stated that two suspects were holding handguns.

Law enforcement recovered surveillance video which showed a physical fight in the parking lot over a black trash bag, which was later determined to contain marijuana.

Johnson and Scott shot at each other and then fled the scene.

Officials say Johnson was later pulled over by WGPD officers and arrested with a handgun lying on the floorboard of his car.

Scott was later located at the Chester County Hospital with a gunshot to the foot.

Police eventually located the gun that Scott had discarded in the grass behind a local gas station.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the West Goshen Township Police Department at 610-696-7400.