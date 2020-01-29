2 children hospitalized after being bitten by dog in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Two children are in the hospital after police say they were attacked by a dog in Southwest Philadelphia.
Officers responded to the 6500 block of Chester Avenue around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a vicious dog.
According to police, a dog bit two juveniles on the leg. One of the victims was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and medics also transported the second juvenile to a hospital. Police on scene tell FOX 29 both children suffered minor injuries.
Responding officers discharged their firearms, striking and injuring the dog.
No officers were injured during the incident
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 29 for updates.
