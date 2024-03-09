Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM EDT, Salem County, New Castle County
Coastal Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM EDT, Cumberland County, Kent County
Coastal Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Lower Bucks County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Somerset County
Wind Advisory
from MON 2:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Warren County
Flood Watch
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 PM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Salem County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

2 dead babies in glass bottles found by cleaner in empty Hong Kong apartment

By Megan Ziegler
Published 
FOX TV Digital Team
Logo of Hong Kong police force seen at the police headquarters. (Photo by Miguel Candela/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A man and a woman have reportedly been detained in Hong Kong after a disturbing discovery was made in a vacant apartment. 

Two dead babies were found in glass bottles by a cleaner at a rented flat, Hong Kong broadcaster RTHK reported.

Officials said at a briefing Saturday that they were still investigating how the two boys died. They both appeared to be less than a year old. 

"The bodies were soaked in liquid and kept in bottles that were placed in the corner of the living room," the RTHK report stated

Chief Inspector Au Yeung Tak of the New Territories North division told reporters an autopsy would be conducted to try to determine the age of the babies and whether they were dead at birth.

RELATED: Mother of missing South African girl charged with selling her

A 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman believed to be the parents have been detained on suspicion of illegal disposal of bodies.

The landlord sent the cleaning person to the apartment Friday after the tenants moved out. 

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed. 