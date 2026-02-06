Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 teens in Pennsylvania arrested in New York

The Brief Dijaini Brown, 28, is accused of sexually assaulting two teenagers in Pennsylvania last fall. Investigators say Brown lied about his age to meet his victims online, and sexually assaulted them in his car. Brown was arrested while staying with family in Yonkers, New York.



A man accused of lying about his age to meet teen girls online who he then met and sexually assaulted in Pennsylvania was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals.

Dijaini Brown, 28, is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old in Lancaster County and a 14-year-old just two days later in Horsham Township, authorities said.

What we know:

Investigators say Brown was arrested while staying with family members in Yonkers, New York after spending nearly four months on the run.

Investigators allege Brown lied about his ager to meet his victims through "friend finder apps," and sexually assaulted them inside his vehicle.

An arrest warrant was issued in Montgomery County in November, and in Lancaster County in January, with Brown failing to turn himself in.

What they're saying:

U.S. Marshal Supervisory Deputy Robert Clark said Brown's arrest "removes a sexual predator from the community."

